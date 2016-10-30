Beginning around sunset, the group travels in a BSU vehicle, creeping along at about 10 miles per hour, windows rolled down for two to two-and-half hours while shining spotlights and thermal cameras.

"When we see a deer, we stop and we take a GPS location of the vehicle, we know the direction of the vehicle based on the route that were running and we take a bearing and we get a distance. So we know about where it is in relation to the vehicle," Hiller said.

Before they head out for the night, Hiller alerts the Beltrami County dispatch office on where the team will be surveying so they aren't cited for illegally shining deer if people call in to report them.

Hiller became involved with the deer surveys when he began working at BSU in 2012. The city of Bemidji had been working on a deer management plan after seeing an increase in the animals within city limits. The management plan includes a pair of special city archery hunts coinciding with the regular Minnesota archery season.

With the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the city was surveying its deer population every four years. Looking for a method to involve his students and to create more data, Hiller suggested that the survey be completed on an annual basis.

The surveys, a collaborative effort between the three entities, provide different benefits to each group.

"From a city standpoint, they want to know what the deer are doing, where they are and how many there are," Hiller said. "The DNR is interested because that's obviously their job to help manage the deer, and what I look as it as an opportunity for BSU wildlife students to get hands-on experience."

With the information gathered from the surveys, the students are looking for population trends in and around Bemidji.

"We're seeing a pretty good proportion of young deer which is not terribly surprising given that last year was a fairly mild winter," Hiller said. For Tuesday's survey, Hiller said his team spotted deer at 50 stops and recorded 65 animals—the most during a survey so far this year.

The data is imported into Geographic Information Systems software, which is used to develop sighting maps for the surveyed neighborhood.

The groups mostly focused on Ward 5 of Bemidji, an area bounded by Lake Avenue, Elliot Road, Tyler Avenue and Mill Street on the east side of Lake Bemidji.

In the future, Hiller hopes to expand the coverage area of the surveys including all of Bemidji's Ward 4 and an area near the Bemidji Regional Airport.

"We're going to probably include that next year. I don't think that we're going to have the time to get that done before the rifle (hunting) season opens," he said.

