MASTER GARDENERS: Think differently about garden clean up

Hopefully: weeds have been hoed and removed from your beds; fallen rose leaves have been removed to prevent leaf disease next year and plants are ready to mulch; garlic beds are planted and mulched; house plants, summered outdoors, have been washed, examined for insects and disease, and brought into the brightest light you have available; and you are continuing to look for insects and have stopped fertilizing until next spring.

Do you have your garden tools cleaned up, sharpened, oiled and put away for next spring? Is your list done yet? Frankly, I am worn out and mentally anxious for winter's reprieve, but the list goes on. Perennial beds await clean-up completion because I hate dealing with slimy plants in the spring! But… a recent article gave me encouragement and reasons to not be so diligent in cleaning up those beds.

Some plants overwinter much better when they are not cut back in the fall. Chrysanthemums catch snow and their crowns are protected when left standing. They are just too pretty to cut anyway, as are late-blooming asters. Their purples and bright pinks are exquisite. Late-blooming goldenrods lend a cheery note to the landscape in fall and are stiff enough to stand up through fall rains and into early snows. Some hosta leaves are being eaten by the deer but others have turned into a golden mantle under the trees and then will turn parchment white. Leaves again protect the crown, eliminating the need for mulch; they easily rake up in the spring. Check those off your list!

Diseased plant debris needs to be removed as well as copious amounts of cut back plants or ones that seed too freely; removing those seedlings becomes another job to do in the spring or summer or creates a crowded bed begging for disease to take place. All debris does not need to be removed and it provides shelter for overwintering insects that birds eat, beneficial insects that help us in the gardening battle, or ones we simply enjoy seeing.

Hydrangeas’ hollow stems provide winter shelter for some bees as do the pithy stems of other perennials. Echinaceas (cone flowers), rudbeckias (black-eyed Susans) and perennial grasses provide shelter and food for helpful insects and for birds. Those flower stems are stiff, creating a lovely contrast to the snow. Grasses can be supported with stiff, metal mesh panels for support (I use cut hog panel sections zip-tied together); autumn winds and snow won't break them down. These plants contribute color and texture when the landscape seems white and featureless. Rime crystals that edge leaves and stems in fall have been in short supply this fall but traceries of snow will soon grace them.

By the way, have you waxed your snow shovels and serviced your snow blower?

