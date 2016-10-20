New specialty license plates to go on sale

The plates provide owners with unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for the year, replacing the need for a vehicle permit (a $25 value), the Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Proceeds from license plate sales will benefit Minnesota state parks and trails.

The cost of the new plates will start at $60, plus tax. This total includes a one-time $10 fee for the plate itself and a minimum $50 contribution (renewable annually).

“Purchasing the new license plates will be a great way to show everyone on the road that you ‘go the extra mile’ to support Minnesota state parks and trails,” DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Erika Rivers said in a release.

The plate features an image of a canoe on the water, surrounded by Minnesota’s four seasons. Designed by Michelle Vesaas of Coon Rapids, it was chosen from among 80 entries as the winning entry in a contest that took place earlier this year in conjunction with the 125th anniversary of Minnesota state parks and trails.

This plate is one of several specialty license plates available from the DNR.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov/plates or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or (888) 646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.