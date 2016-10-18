MASTER GARDENERS: Gardening highs and lows in 2016

Instead I found myself battling weeds, wind and rascally rabbits. The weeds were just as spectacular as the ones in 2015. I pulled, beheaded, and mulched seemingly to no avail. I don't believe I've ever seen so much oxalis in my gardens nor so much creeping Charlie in my lawn.

It appears our feral cat population was reduced and the wandering dog that had chased rabbits that ate the beans, beets and carrot tops other summers moved away. The babies hid in the potato bed whenever I tried to shoo them away. Why, those rabbits even chewed off geranium leaves, plants that are practically guaranteed to repel rabbits. But the deer stayed away. There are some blessings.

After replanting, green beans and carrots grew well, but the beet greens became the rabbits' food of choice. Only three beets grew to eating size.

Top crop this year: potatoes. Modest rows of Russet Burbanks, Pontiac Reds and yellow Milvas looked beautiful all summer and produced an abundance of handsome and tasty potatoes.

Apparently I missed a few French fingerling potatoes last fall and was able to harvest some of those as well.

This was a super season for eggplants, peppers and most tomatoes. Although a bit late, The Giant Chinese red peppers lived up to their name in producing. While some turned red, many remained green, but all were large and tasty. The eggplants definitely outdid themselves with three Dancer Eggplant giving us at least 15 lovely lavender fruits. Two determinate Roma Novo tomatoes provided canned and fresh tomato sauce. Once again the Marglobe tomato came out on top with many lovely half-pound fruits. The Abe Lincoln was almost a bust, producing only three tomatoes all season!

The lows were revolved around the flower beds with the exception of a poor raspberry season. I was sure I'd fed them in the spring. I even checked that task off my list. Apparently I did that job in my dreams. The normally very tall Yvonne's salvia remained between 6 and 8 inches and never bloomed. Something ate one of the dahlias down to a nubbin and a few flowers just disappeared.

The biggest low was the damage from the July storm that took so many trees in the area. Two 80-foot spruces were uprooted and dropped across the street during the storm. Fortunately, the other large trees escaped with only a few downed branches. A year ago, we had three spruces, a hackberry, a mature black locust and a hedge. Today we have half a hedge, a 5-foot tall volunteer black locust that sprang up after the storm and the trunk remains of the parent of that tree. I'm planning to grow morning glories around that trunk next season.

I'm getting used to the idea of the "open look" but as the roots get cleaned out and the land is becoming level again, I've begun thinking of the options for replanting the area. It's a good thing I'll have the winter to sort it out. Shortly after Christmas I'll get out the gardening catalogs that have arrived and the anticipation of fabulous tomatoes, prolific green beans and just enough zucchini will begin again. Gardeners are an optimistic lot.

The University Of Minnesota Extension Service website—www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/—offers researched information on many horticultural topics.