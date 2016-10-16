As luck would have it, another of those instances occurred just a few evenings ago while out hunting ruffed grouse.

The evening was uncommonly warm for a near mid-October outing, but I didn't complain. Anytime is a good time to be in the woods.

As I concluded my hunt at sundown, I began my near mile-long walk back to the vehicle. I chose for my return trip the same route I took in — an old two-track forest access trail.

While slowly making my way south, enjoying the solitude and walk, listening to barred owls and coyotes in the distance, I came upon a mud hole in the trail that held a fair amount of water in the deep ruts caused by trucks and all-terrain vehicles. In the closing darkness I could make out two small dark forms wading and bobbing in the water as none other than a pair of woodcock. A few seconds later they flushed and flew overhead and into the adjacent thickets.

And then it began.

Throughout my ensuing 15-minute walk if I flushed one, I flushed between 50 and 75 woodcock at various other mud and water holes on the trail. Never in my life have I encountered so many woodcock in such a short amount of time. On two occasions so many birds flushed all at once that the roar of their wings was not unlike that of a flock of mallards erupting from a bed of wild rice on the Mississippi River.

If you call him woods snipe, bog sucker, brush snipe, Labrador twister, or mud bat, you would be right. Otherwise, timberdoodle does just fine. Scientifically speaking, he's known worldwide as Scolopax minor. And if you haven't guessed it by now, some folks call him American woodcock, too.

Both male and female woodcock sport cryptic plumage to blend in perfectly with their woodland environment. Very little difference exists between the sexes' coloration. As a forest bird that spends much of its time on the ground, being superbly camouflaged is paramount to their survival. Weasels, foxes, bobcats, hawks, and owls have all been known to dine on woodcock.

A diminutive bird with an overall length of about 11 inches, including its three-inch long bill, weighs in at a mere seven ounces (females are slightly larger than males). The bill of a woodcock is noteworthy. Aside from the bill's conspicuousness, a woodcock has the ability to open just its end. This enables the bird to easily grasp its favorite food, earthworms, as it probes the soil.

Even the eyes of woodcock are specially designed. Set far back and high on the sides of its head, a woodcock has perfect unobstructed vision as it submerges its beak into the earth while simultaneously on the lookout for predators. This arrangement affords the affable woodcock with 360 degree vision.

The squat little shorebird of the woods migrates to Minnesota's suitable coverts in early spring from their wintering grounds in Louisiana, along the Gulf Coast, and northern Mexico. Male woodcocks show up first and begin in earnest to establish "singing grounds" in anticipation of arriving hens. It is from these singing grounds that the acrobatic aerial and musical displays are launched from by breeding male birds at dusk and dawn throughout the mating season.

A male woodcock performs from his singing ground every day for about 30 to 60 minutes during the first and last hours of light. A loud series of nasal sounding vocalizations (peents) marks the beginning of the male woodcock's repertoire. The whole performance, from start to finish, is designed to attract hen woodcock. Other male birds are not tolerated and are vigorously pursued if one should happen to stray within the owner's territory.

After a string of peents has so satisfied the vocalizing male, he departs in flight. As he flies upward in a spiraling pattern, a twittering sound is produced from his specially designed narrow outer three primary wing feathers. In fact, it is just this morphologic difference between his outer primaries and that of the hen that gives human observers a clue as to the sex of the bird in hand. Female outer primaries are not as narrow.

A male bird continues his twittering upward flight some 100 to 300 feet directly above from where he flushed from. At the apex of his aerial display he begins his descent and, with it, a whole new series of sounds. As he flutters downward in corkscrew fashion, the male woodcock produces a musical and warbling chirping call, stopping only when he is near to landing. Shortly thereafter he begins peenting once more, followed by yet another flight display from nearly the same spot every time. Hen woodcock are attracted to the commotion and mating takes place at individual males' singing grounds.

Characteristic of many shorebirds, hen woodcocks lay just four eggs in a cup-shaped depression on the ground. Incubation lasts around three weeks, after which the precocial young hatch and begin following their mother as she helps the brood locate insects. And in only a month and a half the full-grown chicks are completely on their own.

Although known by many names, the American woodcock is arguably one of the most unique Minnesota birds. Annually pursued by hunters and birders alike and migrating in surprisingly large numbers each spring and fall, handsome timberdoodles call Minnesota their home throughout much of the year as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.