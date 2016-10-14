PAUL NELSON FISHING: The bite picks up later in the day

Water becomes progressively more dense as it cools until it reaches its most dense point. Water is densest (heaviest) between 39 and 40 degrees.

Once the water on the surface of the lakes cools to the point where it becomes colder and more dense than the water on the bottom of the lake, the surface water begins to sink and the lakes go through "turnover".

Water on the bottom of the deep lakes becomes stale and oxygen depleted over the summer. The oxygen gets used by fish respiration and also by bacteria that use oxygen as they break down dead plant and animal matter that settles to the bottom. This includes everything from the tiniest microorganisms to the largest fish in the lake.

Turnover is the mechanism the lakes use to get ready for winter. After turnover, the entire water column in the lakes becomes uniform in temperature as the water mixes.

Turnover also re-oxygenates the entire water column and prepares the lakes for winter with the maximum amount of oxygen in the water from the surface to the bottom of the lake.

Anglers in the Bemidji area have been finding most walleyes willing to bite once they locate the fish. Most large shallow lakes like Winnibigoshish, Leech, Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods have a good walleye bite along shoreline structure.

Winnie and Leech Lake both have clear water, so the walleyes are usually wind driven, with shoreline rocks often the key areas for walleyes in the main lake. Both of these lakes also have deep bays (Cutfoot and Walker Bay) where there is also a deep water bite for walleyes.

Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods have stained water from the peat bogs that surround both lakes. The coffee colored water filters out enough of the sun that both lakes are usually better when winds are light to moderate, with larger waves often having a negative effect on the walleye bite.

Jigs and minnows are the bait of choice for most anglers in the fall. Good bait can be tough to find late in the fall, so anglers sometimes have to take what they can get.

Anglers fishing shallow rocks usually want to go with lighter jigs, so they don't get snagged as often in the rocks.

Active walleyes feeding in waves don't usually have a problem taking baits a foot or more off of the bottom. Walleyes can also see jigs higher in the water column better from a greater distance, so jigs right on the bottom can be harder for the fish to see in shallow water.

Anglers fishing walleyes in deep water can also use jigs and minnows with good results. The best jigs for deep water are whatever it takes to stay in good contact with the bottom. It usually takes ¼-, ⅜- or ½-ounce jigs,depending on the depth, wind and current.

Electronics are critical to locating fish in deep water, with anglers wanting to fish in the areas where they are seeing fish on sonar. The presence of baitfish is also critically important, with the clouds of baitfish the reason the walleyes are in the area.

Many anglers prefer to use a super braid for their main line when jig fishing and then use a fluorocarbon leader. There are several good knots for tying braided line to fluorocarbon directly, or anglers can use a small swivel, as long as they don't constantly reel the swivel into the end rod guide.

The cool early mornings may no longer be the best time of day for fishing. The bite often picks up later in the day, when the air temperatures are at their warmest. The best part of the day is often from early afternoon until dark, especially when water temperatures dip below 50 degrees.

Nelson runs the "Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service." He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.