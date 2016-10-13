OUTDOORS NOTES: Snowshoe workshop at LBSP

Workshop presenters will teach participants how to string the laces on prebuilt wooden snowshoe frames. The snowshoe kits are Ojibwa style, which provides the best design for Minnesota's snow conditions. Each kit includes an ash frame and nylon web material for lacing. Bindings are not included in the kit. Three sizes are available including small, up to 120 pounds; medium, up to 180 pounds; and large, over 180 pounds. Participants should plan to attend all three nights as each night will cover a different stage in the lacing process. Cost is $85. A vehicle permit, available at the park office, $5 for one day or $25 for one year, is required.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required by Nov. 4 to ensure the appropriate quantities and sizes of snowshoe kits are available for the workshop.

To register, call the park at (218) 308-2300.

DNR names new fire chief

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Paul Lundgren as fire section chief for the Division of Forestry.

Lundgren brings 21 years of forestry and fire experience to the position, where he will oversee fire suppression, prevention and wildfire aviation programs, the DNR said in a release.

Lundgren's career with the DNR began in 1993 as a seasonal smokechaser out of the Zimmerman Forestry Station. By 1996, he was hired as a full-time field forester at the DNR Wannaska office. In addition to Minnesota, Lundgren has fought wildfires in other states such as Montana and Oregon and in Canada.

Over the years Lundgren has steadily advanced to more progressively challenging positions within the DNR. Most recently he served as assistant forestry manager in the DNR northeast region where he supervised forestry programs, activities, policies and budgets.

"Paul has proven forestry and fire management experience," said Forrest Boe, division director. "He will help advance wildfire prevention and suppression in Minnesota."

Lundgren's office is located at the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids,

where state and federal agencies work together to form the Minnesota Incident Command System.

New online tool for finding public hunting land

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has created an improved search tool that makes it easier for people to find places to hunt or enjoy the outdoors at wildlife management areas.

The tool is at www.mndnr.gov/wmas.

"We've built a WMA finder application that replaces a web app that was over a decade old," said Steve Benson, DNR Wildlife MNIT coordinator, in a release. "People can now search for WMAs anywhere in the state based on features important to them."

Acreage in WMAs totals 1.3 million acres, spread among 1,500 WMAs located in 86 of the state's 87 counties. Using the WMA finder, users can search by:

• Name of WMA (or partial name).

• County.

• Game species.

• Wheelchair accessibility.

Once users have found a WMA, interactive maps are available that allow zooming in and toggling between maps and aerial photography, as well as toggling the view to full screen to see other public lands nearby.

WMA information is now updated daily, including special announcements if conditions change, such as an access road under construction. In the future, users will also be able to find more information about aquatic management areas in similar formats to the WMA pages.