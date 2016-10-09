Ecology, or the relations of organisms to one another and to their surrounding physical environment, include near limitless examples the world over. Some of the more interesting and fascinating examples involve pollinators and seed dispersal mechanisms.

For instance, some species of hummingbirds have evolved special adaptations for collecting nectar from specific flowers, such as the tropical heliconias (herbs related to bananas). In turn, the flowers of these plants have evolved to accommodate specific species of hummingbirds. The unique shape of the plant's flower is of such a proportion so as to attract only one particular species of hummer.

If it wasn't for the hummingbirds' specially adapted bill, there would be no way for the bird to reach the flower's nectar and, ultimately, for pollination to occur. These incredible symbiotic relationships, found throughout the world, appear in many different organisms that range from simple to complex.

In one particular astonishing example, there is a plant that produces a flower so unlike that of any other that it doesn't even look like a flower. In fact, what it looks like is an insect. A species of wasp is its lone pollinator and, in order to attract this insect, the flower has evolved in such a way that, amazingly, it resembles the female counterpart of the wasp!

What's more, the flower's fragrance mimics the scent that the female wasp emits to attract a mate. Once the male of the species arrives to the plant, it attempts to mate with the imposter. Special flower-parts apply pollen grains to the male wasp as it struggles with the flower. Later, when the male wasp "mates" with another female facsimile, the pollen is transferred and, thus, the perpetuation of the species of plant is ensured.

In a local example, the federally endangered western prairie fringed orchid, located in scattered populations throughout wet prairies of the region, has evolved a unique relationship with an equally unique insect: the hawk moth (sometimes called Sphinx moth).

Over a dozen years ago I assisted a plant ecologist in a search for the rare orchid on Mentor Prairie, a state wildlife management area near Mentor, Minn. We found several of the beautiful plants that were a couple of weeks behind in blooming.

Normally, as she related to me, the plants should have been in full bloom and easily observable over the tops of prairie grasses, sedges and other forbs. Most of the orchids that we encountered were nearing blooming stage and only a few were in full and glorious blossom.

Aside from the gem-like quality of the multi-headed plants and their beautiful flowers that resemble the body shape of angels, the plant has also evolved the unique aforementioned pollinating strategy with the hawk moth. Unlike most flowers that are pollinated during daylight hours, the western prairie fringed orchid is pollinated at night. But not just any pollinator will do.

The hawk moth, with its specially adapted long tongue, is the only insect that can probe the orchids' nectar caches. Furthermore, as the moth hovers and feeds on the nectar, two specialized pollen-bearing structures brush pollen grains onto the moth's properly spaced eyes.

As the moth feeds and visits other orchids, the pollen grains are transferred, the plants are fertilized, and genetic diversity is the result. This is a classic story where one species survival hinges on another. It is, without a doubt, a fragile and important relationship.

As fascinating as pollination is, other interesting attributes of plants have to do with seed dispersal. While some seeds are carried by the wind, other seeds, such as acorns, usually don't fall far from the trees that produce them. In the case of oak trees, animals are often the primary mode of seed transport.

It's probably no accident that acorns evolved to taste good. If it weren't for their palatability to many species of wildlife, oak trees might very well be less abundant than they are. Tree and ground squirrels, other rodents such as mice and voles, deer and bear, as well as many species of birds like blue jay, wood duck, ruffed grouse, and wild turkey, actively seek out acorns for food. In fact, for many species of wildlife that depend on the annual abundance of acorns, no other food source comes close in nutritional value.

Seed dispersal is often performed by oak trees like this: the gray squirrel, always searching for and caching food, collects hundreds of acorns late in summer and throughout the fall to not only consume at the moment, but to also cache for later consumption. Acorns are routinely buried in places they will remember later in the winter when locating food is difficult. However, not all of their hiding spots are remembered. Thus, the hapless acorn, undetected, will sometimes germinate and grow into a tree.

And have you ever touched a ripe "touch-me-not", or jewelweed, seed pod? These plants, which grow pretty orange trumpet-shaped flowers that attract feeding hummingbirds, literally explode when lightly touched. A surprising phenomenon to anyone experiencing it, the exploding seed pods send jewelweed seeds several feet into the air.

Other plants produce seeds that stick to the fur of animals and to our own clothing. The pesky burdock (sometimes mistakenly called cocklebur) turns out clusters of seed producing, Velcro-like structures that readily adhere to just about everything that brushes up against them. This type of seed dispersal mechanism, which many other plants employ too, is very effective at transporting their seeds to distant places and habitats.

Indeed, lucky we are to live in a land of abundant wild places replete with wonders everywhere as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.