Grant open to help recruit, retain hunters and anglers

ST. PAUL -- Groups that will help people start hunting or fishing, or continue these pursuits, are encouraged to apply for grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources by Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Angler and Hunter Recruitment and Retention Grant Program started earlier in 2016 and gives priority to programs that are new and innovative and have an ongoing impact. Types of activities could include fishing and hunting educational programs, clinics, workshops and camps, and funding for fishing and hunting equipment and transportation.

Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000, and require a dollar-for-dollar match of the state grant award amount, or else a match of the value of labor, materials or services of the state award, a release said. For this round of the program, the DNR expects to have over $100,000 to distribute, and projects must be completed in Minnesota and be finished by June 30, 2018.

To learn more about the DNR’s work in recruitment, retention and reactivation, and to find grant application requirements, visit www.mndnr.gov/r3.