DNR to sell 40 northern Minnesota land parcels

BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will sell 40 northern Minnesota parcels in three public oral bid auctions in October and November.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Nine northwestern Minnesota parcels will be auctioned at the County Administration Building in Bemidji.

Thursday, Oct. 27: A total of 27 northeastern Minnesota parcels will be auctioned at the Lake County Courthouse in Two Harbors.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Four parcels in north-central Minnesota will be auctioned at DNR Brainerd area office.

The properties include unimproved recreational land and residential lakeshore parcels in Aitkin, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake and St. Louis counties. There is a wide range of sizes and land uses in this selection of sales, from a small 0.80 acre former water access site on Pine Lake in Clearwater County to a 200-acre recreational parcel in Breitung Township in northeastern St. Louis County, a release said.

The DNR regularly sells land which is no longer needed for its original conservation purpose, after a thorough internal review, and after giving state agencies and local governments opportunities to purchase the land, the DNR said in a release. Proceeds from sales of lands the DNR had once acquired go to the DNR division that had managed the land and are used to purchase and develop lands better suited to that division’s conservation goals.

To obtain a property data sheet or terms and conditions of sale call (651) 259-5432, or (888) 646-6367 or email landsale@dnr.state.mn.us. The property data sheets are also available online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/lands_minerals/landsale/.