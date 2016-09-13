MASTER GARDENERS: Chrysanthemums can with any garden

Chrysanthemums, or "mums," are perennials offering a wide variety of flower colors from white to dark burgundy. They are easy to grow, come in dwarf to giant sizes, and can provide years of enjoyment.

Plant mums in spring after all danger of frost has passed. Small plants derived from rooted cuttings, divisions, or rooted suckers of old plants can be used. Larger potted plants purchased from nurseries may be planted anytime spring to fall.

Garden mums grow best in a variety of soils but must have excellent drainage. Growth is poor and winter kill likely in poorly drained, wet soils. Sunny locations are good sites. When planting, incorporate 2-4 inches of peat moss, compost, or well-rotted manure Into the soil. Use a complete fertilizer as 5-10-5 or 5-10-10 according to directions if using only peat moss at planting without adding organic matter. Side dressing plants with a complete fertilizer in early August is recommended in years with abundant rainfall or irrigation. Space plants 18-24 inches apart depending on the mature size of the cultivar.

Florist mums, sold throughout the year in supermarkets and greenhouses, may not survive Minnesota winters. Proper location (good drainage and protection from winter winds) and a winter mulch of 4-6 inches of shredded leaves, hay or straw, applied as soon as the soil surface freezes, is critical to survival.

The University of Minnesota has introduced numerous hardy, attractive garden mums over the past 50 years. Early blooming cultivars assure flowering before frost. Late blooming cultivars may fail to bloom before damaging or killing frosts, especially in our area. Read all plant labels and ask the garden center about expected hardiness before buying. For further information and a listing and description of mums introduced by the University of Minnesota, visit: www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/flowers/garden-chrysanthemums/

Pinching or pruning regularly (about every 6 inches of growth) will promote a bushy compact plant. Some newer cultivars do not require pruning.

Typical problems of mums include verticillium wilt, septoria leaf spot, powdery mildew, aphids, leafhoppers, plant bugs, leafminers, and spider mites. Before using a pesticide, diagnose problems carefully and correctly. Contact your local county extension office for further information if your county has a county educator; if not contact your local master gardeners.

As new mum cultivars are introduced, the Minnesota Experiment Station often publishes a color brochure of each new plant. See the University of Minnesota Extension for the most recent publications on garden mums.