Blane Klemek: Minnesota is still home to sharp-tailed grouse

Once upon a time in Minnesota, there was a bird — a game bird — that was more numerous and popular than any other species of game bird.

It wasn’t the ring-necked pheasant, as many would believe, or the ruffed grouse, or the prairie chicken. It wasn’t any species of waterfowl, either.

It was, as some affectionately call it, the “sharpie” or, correctly, the sharp-tailed grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus). In fact, in the 1940s hunters annually harvested 100,000 of these native birds.

That withstanding, Minnesota is still home to sharp-tailed grouse. While its range once included a much larger area in the state, its primary range is scattered in pockets within its secondary range, which is roughly the north-half of the state. In our region, good to excellent sharpie habitat exists southeast of Crookston, and in counties of northwestern and north central Minnesota including Kittson, Beltrami and Roseau counties. Sharp-tailed grouse are also found in scattered pockets in Lake of the Woods, Red Lake, Pennington, Marshall and Aitkin counties. These areas, and others, offer all of us wonderful opportunities to observe and hunt these remarkable birds.

Accounts from pioneers traveling on horse-drawn wagons through the springtime prairie grasslands, and vast brushland regions of early Minnesota, tell of hundreds of flushing grouse and wagon wheels dripping in yolk from smashed grouse eggs.

And at one time, hunter-harvest numbers of this “prairie grouse” rivaled that of our “woodland grouse,” the ruffed grouse.

Sharp-tail harvest of more than 100,000 birds annually wasn’t uncommon during the 1940’s. Today’s yearly harvests range from only about 5,000 to 10,000 birds.

But what about habitat? What does this bird require in order to exist, to survive, to flourish? Typically, open areas with components of grass and brush in early successional stages are what this bird prefers most. And what’s more, these habitat types are excellent for many other species of wildlife, including moose, sandhill cranes and waterfowl.

Additionally, small areas within these blocks of openness are needed for sharpie leks (clearings where male birds perform courtship displays).

These leks are normally distanced from trees. Trees more than four feet high provide would-be avian predators — such as hawks and owls — a vantage and a point of ambush when sharp-tailed grouse are vulnerable. Trees can also provide concealment for mammalian predators like fox and coyote.

Through wise management, private landowners can manage their sharp-tailed grouse habitat by hand cutting or bulldozing (shearing) old brush, mowing, burning, grazing, planting winter food plots, by removing trees near established breeding/dancing grounds and food plots.

All of the above practices are designed to maintain the components of sharpie habitat (grassland, marshes, and brushland) that, without active management, becomes unsuitable over time.

And who can ever forget their first encounter with dancing sharp-tailed grouse? I know I won’t. During the spring of 1997, while assisting in a waterfowl nesting research study in the Prairie Pothole Region of North Dakota, I heard from a half-mile away the clucks, coos and cackling of dancing grouse.

Looking through my binoculars, I found the birds on a distant prairie hilltop within a grazed area near numerous wetlands.

Near the fence line was a large boulder, which sat upslope from a wetland basin. Sneaking to that wetland, I belly-crawled uphill some 50 yards, directly behind the boulder, to lay witness to that grand spectacle.

What a treat indeed. For several minutes, I peeked from behind the rock at more than 20 birds, most of which were courting males vibrating the earth with rapidly stamping feet, heads down with wings extended and looking and sounding like windup toys.

Some were fighting, all were vocalizing, some were locked in stare-downs and others were loitering females — observing, acting as sentinels and perhaps searching for that perfect male. After a while, I slowly stood and watched the birds flush and fly to the safety of woody cover a few hundred yards away.

Anyone given the opportunity should try and experience this annual event. Beginning in March through May, sharp-tailed grouse will gather in small-to-fairly-large groups to display, dance, fight and breed.

These leks, so vitally important, can be used year in and year out, providing conditions don’t deteriorate from overgrown brush or become destroyed because of development or agriculture. After mating, females will begin nesting in April, and will lay about a dozen eggs.

While circumstances may never return where sharp-tailed grouse are as numerous as they once were, there is increased awareness and appreciation of this native species of grouse.

With luck, and a lot of committed and hard work from conservation-minded landowners, wildlife managers and conservation groups, more sightings of this special grouse should continue as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.