Labor Day Weekend is the last big weekend of the summer tourist season in the Bemidji area. If the weather cooperates, the lakes should be extra busy for one last weekend of summer.

The warm late summer weather held through another week, with surface water temperatures in most lakes still in the low 70s.

Some of the fall changes in the lakes are already starting to happen, and the changes will intensify as the water temperatures drop below 70.

It's hard to make generalizations about where the fish go in the fall, because it largely depends on the type of lake. The fish seem to have the urge to move when the water cools, but some fish move shallow while other fish move deep.

Many walleyes living in deep lakes with an established thermocline get forced into shallow water during the warmest part of summer to find food and higher oxygen levels.

Walleyes in the deep lakes tend to go deeper when the water temperatures begin to cool off in the fall. This includes lakes like Bemidji, Cass, Plantagenet, Walker Bay of Leech Lake and any other lake or large bay that has significant amounts of water deeper than 40 feet.

Other lakes, mostly shallow lakes without a thermocline, will have walleyes using the deepest parts of the lake when water temperatures are at their warmest during July and August.

Walleyes in the shallow lakes and large shallow bays will usually head for shallower shoreline structure when water temperatures begin to cool below 70 degrees in the fall.

Shallow lakes of this type include Upper Red Lake, Big Traverse Bay of Lake of the Woods, Winnibigoshish, the shallow bays and main basin of Leech Lake and some smaller lakes like Blackduck and Irving.

The shallow lakes have little or no significant amounts of water deeper than 40 feet. Winnibigoshish, the main basin of Leech Lake and Traverse Bay of Lake of the Woods all have small isolated trenches or holes with a limited amount of water deep than 40 feet, but the vast majority of the basin areas are less than 40 feet deep.

Lakes with water less than 40 feet deep get "tuned-over" by the wind periodically during the open water season. Large waves are capable of flipping the entire water column down past 30 feet in shallow lakes, which makes it impossible for the water column to stratify by temperature won't allow a thermocline to form during the summer.

Deep lakes can have the upper 20-40 feet of water flipped over during heavy winds, but much of the water column is too deep to get turned-over by the waves. These lakes set-up a thermocline during the summer, with the coldest water on the bottom and the warmest water on top.

Walleyes living in the deep lakes usually head for deeper water in the fall as the water cools and the thermocline disappears.

Walleyes may head in opposite directions in the fall, depending on the type of lake. Generally speaking, most walleyes in shallow lakes move shallow in the fall, while most walleyes in deep lakes move deeper in the fall.

There are always exceptions, with smaller walleyes eating different things than larger walleyes. Smaller walleyes may be mixed in with the larger perch because they are eating a similar diet so they may be feeding in similar areas.

Crappies, sunfish, perch and walleyes often become concentrated into larger schools during the fall. There is always the potential for over-harvest if the large schools of fish get exposed to too many anglers that are harvesting fish.

Most lakes will become significantly less crowded after this weekend, so the favorite time of year for many local anglers is almost here.

The hunting seasons have begin, with bear, snipe, rail, morning doves, crows opening on September 1 and the early goose season opening on September 3, 2016

The deadline for antlerless deer permits and special hunt lotteries is September 8, 2016, so anglers may want to buy their deer hunting licenses this weekend when they go into the bait store to get bait.