MASTER GARDENERS: What is your lawn plethora at summer's end?

In my lawn there is a glut of weeds. Depending on the weather, September is the (usual) best time to attack broadleaf perennial lawn weeds with herbicide. Even tough weeds such as creeping Charlie are more vulnerable when sprayed in autumn. And, there's less likelihood of "off-target" herbicide drift damaging other plants in your landscape.

Eliminating dandelions now by spraying or by digging means you won't have to deal with them next spring. Follow the directions on the herbicide packaging, making sure you are using an herbicide suitable for broadleaf weeds. Use protective clothing and shoes and mix only the amount you will need, rinsing your sprayer well after use. Wash your clothing separately from the rest of the wash. Spot spraying weedy areas is preferable to all-over spraying that contributes to harmful environmental effects. An excess ratio of herbicide to water could also cause damage to your lawn. Apply when air is calm. when temperatures are between 60 and 80 degrees and when no rain is in the forecast. Do not water after applying herbicides.

There is still time to plant grass seed in early to mid-September in thin parts of your lawn, but you cannot use weed-killers in those areas. Fewer weed seeds germinate in the lower light conditions of autumn and grass seedlings have sufficient time to get established before winter. Loosen the soil with a heavy garden rake or rent a power rake (also called vertical mower) to cut slits in the lawn before seeding. In order to sprout and grow well, grass seeds must fall on "open" soil rather than hard packed surfaces and must be in close contact with the soil. Water lightly, but frequently, until new grass is up.

If your lawn is drought-stressed, do not aerate or apply herbicides or quick-release nitrogen fertilizer. Instead, raise your mower height, water your lawn, and spot seed with a high quality seed blend, keeping those areas moist.

Now is also the best time to fertilize your lawn. Next spring, the grass will green up more quickly but will not have excessive shoot growth. Resulting greater grass density will crowd out weeds; there will also be less incidence of disfiguring foliage diseases. Read the labels and choose a slow-release nitrogen formula to rejuvenate and promote a healthy lawn that can help it withstand a drought that could occur next year. Not every year will be a repeat of 2016 with its abundant rainfall. Apply the fertilizer on a cool day with good rainfall in the offing or water immediately to dissolve the fertilizer.

Although these tips for your lawn are each important for good autumn care, promoting green grass blades next spring and summer.

The University Of Minnesota Extension Service website— www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/—offers researched information on many horticultural topics, including lawn care.