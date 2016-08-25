There’s only one more weekend in August, with Labor Day always set for the first Monday in September.

Summer managed to kick out two more hot and windy days with highs in the 80s this past week, which kept surface water temperatures in the lakes in the low to mid 70s.

The surface water temperatures should finally be trending down this week, with predicted highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s, which is actually just about perfect for anyone spending time outdoors.

Walleye fishing in the Bemidji area has been steady, but anglers are still having to work to catch fish during the day on most lakes. The best fishing is still ahead of us, with the bite for most species improving as the water temperatures drop through the 60 degree range.

Lake Bemidji has been a little tough for walleyes most of the summer, with anglers having to search for smaller pods of fish. Northern pike and perch are usually part of the catch when fishing walleyes in Lake Bemidji.

Winnibigoshish has also had a sporadic walleye bite, with the shallow walleyes going good one day and not so good the next. The shoreline cabbage weeds are holding most of the “keeper size” walleyes, but they usually need a little wind or cloud cover to get going.

Anglers fishing the humps on Winnie have been finding larger walleyes, with most of the active fish on top of the humps that have the most baitfish.

Smaller humps that are part of a cluster of humps or closer to other structures usually replenish with fish faster than humps that are more isolated from other structures. When anglers harvest the fish on a small hump and the spot may stay bare for a long period of time until another school of fish finds the spot.

Cass Lake has not been as busy this summer as it has been in past years because of the zebra mussel infestation, which is keeping some anglers off of the lake.

The walleyes and other fish are still in Cass Lake, but they have been harder to catch for anglers as they try to adjust to the extremely clear water conditions.

Anglers really need to be careful on all of the lakes to dry out their live wells and not transport lake water in any form because of the spread of invasive species. That goes double for anglers fishing infested lakes like Cass Lake.

Add Big Turtle Lake to the list of lakes with an invasive plant species, with starry

stonewort found recently near the public access.

With all the information and all of the attendants at the accesses checking for AIS, it’s amazing to still see anglers with boat trailers that have weeds draped all over the bunks and rollers. All weeds are supposed to be removed each time someone pulls their trailer in and out of the lake.

People who “get it” and are in compliance with the regulations often get tired of the routine of being checked and interviewed each time they go on one of the more popular lakes.

The most difficult accesses are the ones that are so choked with weeds it is impossible to pull a boat in and out of the water without getting weeds all over everything. It’s a lot easier to take the weeds off the trailer without the boat on top of it and very difficult for anybody who physically can’t crawl under the trailer and don’t have some kind of tool for getting the weeds off the trailer.

The water part is much easier. Pull the plug on the boat and livewells before leaving the lake and let them dry out. Use well water in aerated bait containers using no lake water for all your bait. Bring a cooler with ice to put the fish into and a jug of fresh water to add to the bait containers.

Once anglers’ habits change, this will get easier. It only takes one person to get AIS started in a lake and mess things up for everyone.

Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. He can be contacted at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com