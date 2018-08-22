Minnesotans statewide cast a total of 904,197 votes for governor in the recent primary election. Of those, 320,749 were cast for Republican candidates and 583,448 were cast for DFL candidates. So, DFLers cast 262,699 more votes than their Republican counterparts.

Here in Beltrami County, 2,278 votes were cast for Republican candidates and 3,311 were cast for DFL candidates. So, over 1,000 more DFLers than Republicans showed up at the polls for the primary election.

The Beltrami County DFL is also encouraged by those results.

Steven Nelson

Bemidji