A few days before this rally the local DFL party also had a rally. I heard many of the same comments. That also is good news.

So, why is there such excitement in the air? I think that it is clearly because of Mr. Trump being our president.

The Republicans are excited and positive as they should be. The Gross Domestic Product exceeded 4.1 percent this past quarter. Unemployment is at record lows hovering around 3.9 percent with African-Americans and Hispanics at all-time record lows and women employment reports near all-time lows. And it looks like Mr. Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, will be confirmed to the post. And here in our area, there are help wanted signs all over the area and businesses are humming -- a reflection of our country. Such good and welcoming news.

On the international scene there is also good, good news. North Korea has become muted in most respects -- no longer testing missiles over Japan, our ally, or anywhere else, and ongoing talks with the Trump administration show signs of progress. Elsewhere, the Iran regime is dealing with serious internal problems and their currency continues to weaken. Even their people seem to be upset that the regime continues to sponsor terrorism in the Near East at the expense of basic commodities and services at home. And, finally, after recent U.S. presidents have committed to putting our embassy in Jerusalem, President Trump has done so.

The DFL party should also be excited, at least statewide, because they have some very good candidates and their voters showed their dislike for far left candidates. That is good news for all Minnesotans.

But the DFL party must come with forward looking policies, not just more wishes, unfilled promises, and hateful attitudes toward Mr. Trump. Rather, they should state and promote their views on how government should affect Minnesotans, their position on clean water initiatives, and their views on promoting quality education. But, if they predominantly bash Trump, forget it. It will be an interesting time this campaign season. Will Minnesota become blue once again, will our state remain purple, or will the state become (I can hardly write it) red? Who knows?

Fulton Gallagher

Bemidji