LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Your vote is your voice
“Tell me what democracy looks like.”
“This is what democracy looks like.”
The United States of America is the longest running democracy in history. What does that mean? We vote. Voting is the underpinning of the entire system.
Elected representatives set laws in all facets of our lives. For example, education, health care, housing, wage and hour laws, environment, infrastructure and more.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Register: Check your registration online at mnvotes.org. You may register to vote at your polling place on election day. If you plan on same day registration, bring one of the following: a utility bill with your address and name, an ID with your current address, or a registered voter from your precinct to vouch for you. A photo ID is not required
- Vote: Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 14. Your polling place is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling place on mnvotes.org.
Your vote is your voice. Make yourself heard. See you at the polls on Tuesday.
Rita Chamblin
Bemidji