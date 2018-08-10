Overall abortions have dropped in Minnesota by 21 percent, but Planned Parenthood has increased its abortions by 58 percent over the same period. Wonder what the strength of that market is on their bottom line?

“I am the only senator who has worked with Planned Parenthood,” said Tina Smith. She is “very proud” of her work there -- ending lives of 6,234 human beings in Minnesota. Are you?

Think about your choices.

Angela Krigbaum

Bemidji