Many recent news articles report that elections in the US are not always fair. In several states they are biased because voting maps and districts have been drawn to give advantage to one party over another; they have been "gerrymandered."

How about in Minnesota? Our voting districts seem to be fair because the boundaries were drawn by non-partisan courts when the legislature and governor could not agree on them. However, that could change. Bills before the legislature last session would limit authority for drawing voting districts solely to legislators. That's a system ripe for mischief if the house and senate majorities and the governor are from the same party.

I believe a fairer method is for redistricting authority to be given to an independent non-partisan commission. Bills to establish such a system also were before the legislature last session. Several states use this method successfully, including Idaho, Arizona and Washington. Minnesota should be added to this list.

Sharon Fruetel

Bemidji