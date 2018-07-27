As pastors at Mount Zion, we want to publicly express our appreciation to all who participated in the outreach activities, which included representatives from about 20 area churches. Over 300 people gathered nightly, representing the gamut of Christian perspectives -- from mainline orthodox and protestant traditions to evangelical, pentecostal, fundamentalist and independent streams. To see them worshiping together in unity, agreeing on essentials of the gospel and overlooking differences of doctrine and practice, coming together to fulfill Christ's mandates to “love one another” and working together to show his love to the community, was very

encouraging, to say the least. So we say thank you to the local organizers from several of our churches; the Revive Minnesota team, composed of individuals from the Twin Cities and various other communities, and Time to Revive team members from Texas, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, who sacrificed valuable vacation time, money, and other personal resources to come show Christ's love to Bemidji.

Especially refreshing in these days, there wasn't one word said of a political nature, whether partisan to the left or the right, except to say, “Jesus is Lord!” It should be also mentioned that during the outreach, not one offering was taken, not one appeal for money was made; but several times team members were witnessed taking money out of their own pockets to minister to the needs of people they met in our community. To us, this was a demonstration of what Christ intended when he sent his followers out to proclaim good news to the far corners of the world. We hope to have the opportunity to welcome these ambassadors of good will to our community again someday, and in the meantime that our local churches will be inspired to keep up the good work.

Finally, we want to say thanks to the immediate neighborhood of Mount Zion, for putting up with extra noise and parking hassles during that week; your patience is greatly appreciated, and the good book says that your kindness will be rewarded from heaven.

Steve Thompson and Rocky Coffin

Pastors of Mount Zion Church in Bemidji