Act to give us no more Solyndras and the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars it burned up in a solar storm.

Act to give us no more “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. If you like your health insurance you can keep your health insurance.”

Act to give us no more ”the ’80s called, they want their foreign policy back” that was Obama’s naïveté regarding the Russians. And it was while Obama was president that Russia committed the election meddling atrocities. Oh, and the latest Democrat savior? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be coming out of the same rabbit hole of naïveté that Barack Obama came from. Is there a rabbit hole of naïveté that Democrats find their leaders in?

Act to give us no more sex abuse by an acting president. In the Oval Office. While at work. It’s very clear as to what Monica and Bill were up to.

Act to give us no more presidential candidates getting debate questions ahead of a presidential debate, and who would even consider using an illegal, not secure computer server? Or who as Secretary of State was doing quid pro quo, pay-to-play deals with foreigners, to enrich herself and her sex-abusing husband through a personal nonprofit foundation.

Act to give us no more privileged Caucasian women claiming to be a Native American to get into Harvard. Just take a DNA test, Elizabeth Warren

Now with unemployment for women, blacks and Hispanics at all-time record lows, the U.S. and North Korean presidents sitting down and talking together, the leaders of the U.S. and Russia with the two biggest nuclear arsenals in the world are sitting down and talking together, the control of state land being given back to the state whose boundaries the land is within.

And to future generations of American leaders, we the people know that for every disgusting, sex-abusing, lying Republican, there is a disgusting, sex-abusing, lying Democrat.

And to Mr. Burg and all the Democrat pundits, who like to point out the flaws and failings of the right, when you point your finger at someone else, there are three fingers pointing back at you.

Bubba Schwartz

Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Bemidji