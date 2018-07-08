I think there is a lot wrong with that picture and with our growing trend to lower the flag in the wake of all sorts of tragic events. As a veteran, I am troubled by that practice and I believe Old Glory should bow to no one and for no reason, remembering that the freedom we enjoy was earned; it was not free.

We have other ways to show our sympathy for those affected by those events. Let's defy the order and keep our flag flying high.

Mardy Karger

Bemidji