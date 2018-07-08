LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's defy the order and keep our flag flying high
“I guess there was another shooting.” a friend offered when I noticed our flag was at half-staff near the grocery store.
It was our nation's Independence Day, and the flag to which we pledge allegiance, and for which countless men and women have died, was barely showing itself.
I think there is a lot wrong with that picture and with our growing trend to lower the flag in the wake of all sorts of tragic events. As a veteran, I am troubled by that practice and I believe Old Glory should bow to no one and for no reason, remembering that the freedom we enjoy was earned; it was not free.
We have other ways to show our sympathy for those affected by those events. Let's defy the order and keep our flag flying high.
Mardy Karger
Bemidji