Enbridge is the first and second highest taxed entities in our county; they are the core of the economic engine that runs each and every one of our daily lives. You can’t go one minute without a petroleum-related item. Everything is energy and petroleum is the heart of those energies.

The threats from the activists need to be taken seriously; our legislature is assembling a bill to protect the public. Peaceful protest and the First Amendment are not being threatened here; trespass and property damage are not considered amendment rights, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent to preserve public safety.

When an activist cuts a lock, trespasses and then attempts to cut a chain to turn a valve to stop the flow through a pipe, that person is potentially endangering lives, posing an environmental catastrophe and yet the courts allow them to plead a necessity defense. Really?

The Line 3 project has been going through a rigorous, lengthy process with a final determination in June. The preferred route bypasses points of debate with the current route of Line 3, the right-of-ways for that route have been secured and are ready.

The economic impact of construction activities have been compared to three Vikings stadiums and the governor’s office has touted the success of the stadium’s economic impact on the metro as a huge success.

My fellow commissioners were also present for Water Day at the Capital and every one of us works hard promoting clean water. We sit on at least one committee that has something to do with water and preserving our northland for future generations. Supporting the Line 3 project does not mean that we don’t care about water. That is offensive and rude to accuse me of not caring about our environment simply because I am a realist and understand that energy is life, it is necessary and is 100 percent required to our basic daily activities on this earth. No one can exempt themselves from the use of energy.

Jim Lucachick, Bemidji, is a Beltrami County commissioner.