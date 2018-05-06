The feedback from the community does not reflect defeat. Many people responded to our survey and strongly expressed their support and gratitude that we were not giving up. In six years in a community of 14,900-plus, the supporters of Saving the Carnegie have received contributions of over $1.5 million. It took six years to collect less than $150,000 to create the new statue of Shaynowishkung currently placed in Library Park.

Estimates for costs came in so much higher than expected because of the increase in construction in the area. However, that is not a reason to think we are defeated; it is a reason for reconsideration of options.

Talks with the State Historic Preservation Office give us hope we can preserve the exterior of the building without moving it away from the highway. That means it will stay on the National Register of Historic Places. Not moving the building significantly reduces construction cost estimates, and that is the proposal we are making to the City Council next week.

We hope the council will listen to the community’s request to restore and preserve the library, not tear it down. Early in 1908, Board Chairman A.P. Ritchie wrote to Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie inquiring about possibility of funding for the building. The library opened in 1910. It remained in operation until 1961. The Library went on the National Register in 1980.

In 2012 a committee was formed to preserve this landmark in the city. We do not want the Carnegie Library to be destroyed like the old Bemidji High School, leaving only memories and regrets that it hadn’t happened.

We ask all friends of the Carnegie to attend that meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 7 at City Hall, to make sure our voices are heard.

Linda L. Lemmer

Bemidji