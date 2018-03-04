LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Students can properly carry out an orderly ‘disruption’
As a hobbling 93-year-old combat veteran of World War II, I strongly agree with the thoughts of John and Julie Adams (Letters, Feb. 28). I have confidence that our students and their leadership can properly carry out an orderly “disruption” for the right reason.
Seventeen minutes of organized silence recognizing the deaths of the 17 people in the Florida school shooting may take an hour’s disruption, but it will not affect their education. It will be something they can be proud of, and remember for life.
Gerald O. Sveen
Bemidji