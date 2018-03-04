While CAIR bills itself as a “Muslim civil rights” organization, the evidence demonstrates it is a Hamas entity, and Hamas is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. government. Hamas is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in the US v. Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest Hamas and terrorism financing trial ever successfully prosecuted in U.S. history.

Entered as evidence in this trial was the Muslim Brotherhood’s Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America which revealed that “their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers [Muslims] so that it is eliminated and Allah’s religion [Islam] is made victorious over all other religions.”

I urge the reader to verify this information and more at understandingthethreat.com which includes a 30-point article proving CAIR is Hamas.

CAIR has all too often been called upon by our government as representatives of Islam; CAIR has been involved in training law enforcement, educators, media; CAIR has been invited to speak at many universities and high schools; CAIR goes ahead of speakers they label “Islamophobes” and “hate groups” to apply pressure to cancel their events. I know this first hand because CAIR has tried this in Bagley with no success. Surrendering to their narrative, demands and threats only empowers them.

A portion of Jaylani’s presentation portrayed “Islamophobia” as a money-making “Indu$try” displaying several books/speakers as examples, people “critical” of Islam.

I challenged Jaylani by quoting from CAIR’s own website: “‘A critical study of Islam or Muslims is not Islamophobic,’ former CAIR Research Director Mohamed Nimer wrote in 2007.”

I asked Mr. Hussein, when will he and CAIR stop labeling critics of Islam as “Islamophobes” in light of their own definitions?

Disturbing, factual information from a critical study of Islam must be shared with others. Period.

As suspected, Jaylani Hussein, representing CAIR, presented several points “common” to the deceptive “interfaith campaign” which “domestically ISNA (Islamic Society of North America -- another Muslim Brotherhood organization) helped convene.”

Tammy Godwin

Bagley