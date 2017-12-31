LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t blame drug companies for opioid problem
I have been reading with interest the stories about the painkiller drug problem. Why are people trying to place the blame on the drug companies and suppliers?
The people to blame are the illegal drug users. They get the painkillers illegally and abuse them, making it hard for people in pain to get the relief they need. No company in this country is more despised than drug producers that jack the price of life-saving drugs out of sight, but they should not be blamed for the criminal's drug abuse; there are so many other things to blame them for.
Kirk Schmidt
Bemidji