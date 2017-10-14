LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Otto praised for clean energy plan

Because I care so deeply about these issues, I applaud gubernatorial candidate and current State Auditor Rebecca Otto for her Minnesota-Powered Clean Energy Plan (Bemidji Pioneer, Sept. 20). This plan is a variation of the national carbon fee and dividend proposal of the bipartisan group Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Carbon fee and dividend proposals are based on a fee on the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of fossil fuels, assessed at the producer level. Residents receive a monthly dividend representing 100 percent of the net revenue from the fees. Otto’s plan would give 25 percent of the dividend back to Minnesotans as clean energy refundable tax credits. It is a way to let the market be the driving force for the much-needed changes we must all face in how we consume energy and resources.

Carbon fees are not a new idea in the battle against climate change. A number of countries, cities, states and provinces have already implemented carbon fee programs, including Great Britain and British Columbia. Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates a national carbon fee, but Rebecca Otto has pointed out that Minnesota and other states do not have to wait for Washington to enact policies combating climate change and that we can provide much needed leadership on this issue. We are running out of time to continually debate the causes of climate change, or argue about solutions. I urge all citizens to research the issue of a national carbon fee and dividend proposal by visiting the Citizens’ Climate Lobby website. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports bipartisan solutions to the nonpartisan dangers climate change presents to all who inhabit our shared planet.

Sarah Stahelin

Bemidji