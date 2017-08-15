LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An infamous day in American history

Moreover, Trump's response—a tepid generalized wash of platitudes—failed to single out anti-semites, fascists, or white supremacists as the perpetrators of this violence, or to condemn specifically the act of a car smashing into a crowd and leaving 35 injured and one dead, as a manifestation of right-wing terrorism. Instead he talked about "many sides" without any mention of the source of this hatred. As the seeming leader of the free world Trump has abrogated his responsibility to speak out against the atavistic forces that would turn us back to the worst excesses of fascism in 20th-century Europe and the rise of the KKK following the Civil War in America.

His speech, or rather non-response, was delivered parenthetically and briefly in a listless monotone before Trump turned to the subject of praising himself for the performance of the job market.

Anyone with any degree of moral compass must steadfastly and vehemently condemn this so-called president and wish godspeed to Robert Mueller and whatever remnant of the judicious is left in America in their active quest to reveal the true nature of the man who holds this office and the shame of the Republicans who have quietly gone along with the subversion of whatever decency remains in our republic.