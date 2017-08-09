Additional facts are: these jobs would be temporary; more jobs would be provided by an alternate route that would not cross near the headwaters of the Mississippi; and a greater number of jobs would be provided under a pipeline clean-up scenario or by production of safe energy alternatives.

Regulatory delays have included the critical need to address the environmental impact of Enbridge’s preferred route. Oil spills are inevitable, spread more rapidly in water areas, and are more difficult to clean up in water. No one can guarantee safe, clean water under the proposed routes that pass by our pristine natural resources.

As this debate seems to focus primarily on economic impact, one huge economic impact to be carefully considered is the impact of oil pollution of our most precious economic assets for tourism: clean water and abundant wildlife. Do we want to risk northern Minnesota tourism dollars for the profits of a Canadian oil company?

The article also mentions the reduction in the current line’s capacity. What are the justifications for increased capacity? Oil is a limited resource that is running out. Consumption of oil is declining, with a glut of oil already in storage. I have not been able to get answers to these questions at hearings on the proposed route: Is any of this oil that puts our precious water resources at risk going to benefit Minnesotans? How much is being exported?

These and many additional future environmental and economic impacts need to be carefully considered in the discussion of temporary jobs and increased costs for Enbridge.

Marti Lundin

Bemidji