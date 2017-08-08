The programs just mentioned demonstrate that Washington can successfully involve itself in assuring access to affordable health care for millions of citizens. Indeed, any Congressman or Senator currently serving who would dare suggest an end to Medicare would be committing political suicide. It is, therefore, ironic that Republicans in the Congress today mouth the same objections to the Affordable Care Act that were uttered by Republicans, including George H.W. Bush, Bob Dole, Strom Thurmond, and Barry Goldwater over 50 years ago during the debate on the initial Medicare legislation: "socialism"; destruction of the doctor-patient relationship; etc.

The facts are these: America spends 17.7 percent of its Gross Domestic Product on health care -- a larger percentage than any other Western democracy. Despite that level of spending, prior to the enactment of the Affordable Care Act over 40 million Americans had no health care "coverage" beyond the cash in their pockets. That number of uninsured Americans has almost been cut in half since the ACA became law. That certainly does not mean that no further federal action is needed. Additional action is needed to assure that every American receives appropriate preventative care, necessary medications and protection from personal financial disaster resulting from catastrophic illness.

The health care issue cannot be adequately addressed on a state-by-state basis. In theory, that approach provides 50 "laboratories of democracy” to fashion creative public policy. In practice, it too often results in a "race to the bottom" led by skinflint state legislators. The federal government must, at the least, provide comprehensive minimum requirements which must be met by any state's health care "solution". Better still, our Congress in Washington, D.C. should act in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen the ACA.

Randall R. Burg

Bemidji