LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Act of kindness shows that everyone has a story
"Autopilot eyes”and “answering machine voices” are used by many of us when we encounter strangers in a checkout line.
But not by the woman who paid for my gas while I was frantically looking through my car for a misplaced credit card at Orton's station in Bemidji recently. I found the card, of course, but she and her daughters were already gone, after refusing my fumbled attempt to thank her and press the only cash I had into her hand.
She just smiled and said, "No. We've had such a ridiculous day. Maybe this will change it."
I wonder about her "ridiculous day." I only know that she gave me payment for my gas, a reminder that we are surrounded by ordinary people of extraordinary kindness, and more. She gave me a reminder that we should really see those ordinary people and know each has a story.
Beverly Jorland
Laporte