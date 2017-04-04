On behalf of Beltrami County through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Grant-in-Aid program, the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club maintains over 62 miles of trails in eight trail systems. Thank you to those of you that purchased a Great Minnesota Ski Pass this season. Funding for the cross-country ski grant-in-aid program comes from revenue associated with the Great Minnesota Ski Pass and is made possible when you purchase a ski pass. Thank you for helping us continue having the most beautifully groomed trails in northern Minnesota.