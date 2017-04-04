Search
    LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Minnesota Ski Pass helps maintain our beautiful trails

    By Andra Vaughn Today at 8:30 a.m.

    To the Great Minnesota Ski Pass holders,

    On behalf of Beltrami County through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Grant-in-Aid program, the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club maintains over 62 miles of trails in eight trail systems. Thank you to those of you that purchased a Great Minnesota Ski Pass this season. Funding for the cross-country ski grant-in-aid program comes from revenue associated with the Great Minnesota Ski Pass and is made possible when you purchase a ski pass. Thank you for helping us continue having the most beautifully groomed trails in northern Minnesota.

    Vaughn is the president of the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club.

