Perhaps similar tributes to area leaders could be placed in a notebook, kept at The Pioneer, the Beltrami County History Center or Bemidji Public Library for visitors and residents to enjoy and reminisce about leaders who helped make our community a desirable place in which to reside. Another example is was a letter by Ross Fortier about his father, Bun Fortier.

I would like to share another wisdom about Dr. Franklin's quiet approach to "rules and restraints."

His foresight allowed his medical partner, Dr. Roy Parke, to practice the outpatient procedure of I.V. Chelation, an injection of synthetic amino acid, EDTA. Word spread and patients came from all over the North Country.

FDA-approved in 1947, originally for lead paint, other heavy metal removal, chelation is increasingly practiced throughout the industrialized world and by 1,000-plus U.S. doctors, primarily in metro areas with excellent cardio-vascular improvements beyond its original intent.

A current medical story of little fanfare, featured in the Pioneer in April 2005, is the monthly trek a Minnetonka physiatrist still makes Up North to Menahga (just north of Finn Park) quietly serving the endless stream of patients avoiding pain and inevitable joint surgery with another FDA approved procedure in 1947.

Injection Prolo-Therapy, by doctors only, is a shot of dextrose, sugar that creates an inflammatory/regrowth response. Getting on in years? He adds oxygen as Prolozone! Dr. Mark Wheaton's original intent (to hush his northern resort friends' constant nagging to be served with his single trek up here, as opposed to their numerous treks down there) backfired on this good doctor.

Word of mouth from the whole town and as far as International Falls obligated his continued monthly trek Up North, leaving his Minnetonka lakeshore clinic and its eternal lineup of athletes pro-college-high school, citizens of all kinds. In fact, Bemidji's Dr. Mike Headlee avoided bilateral hip replacement surgery some years ago with complete recovery: M.D. saves D.C. from surgeon's knife!

Carry on all doctors, saving our lives, keeping us well...also plumbers, electricians, refuse haulers, etc. We all depend on them for us to do our jobs and enjoy a healthy life in one of our better kept secrets...where life is good and so are the people.