I don’t often feel compelled to write about an opinion I have, and never have I written a letter to the editor. But after comments I heard following the second round of the playoffs for the Bemidji State University Beavers men’s hockey team, I feel the necessity to do so. Most of what I heard that Monday after the Beavers lost in the second round of the playoffs was “they should have done this or that,” or “they shouldn’t have done this or that.” I say look at what they did all year: 20-plus game wins in the regular season, winning games on the road in every way possible (3-on-3s, shoot outs, short-handed goals, penalty shots), winning the MacNaughton Cup for the first time. How cool was it to say, “Bemidji State University Beavers were the No. 1 seed?” It was a stellar year to be a BSU Beaver hockey fan!