LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to the Beavers for a wonderful season this year
I don’t often feel compelled to write about an opinion I have, and never have I written a letter to the editor. But after comments I heard following the second round of the playoffs for the Bemidji State University Beavers men’s hockey team, I feel the necessity to do so. Most of what I heard that Monday after the Beavers lost in the second round of the playoffs was “they should have done this or that,” or “they shouldn’t have done this or that.” I say look at what they did all year: 20-plus game wins in the regular season, winning games on the road in every way possible (3-on-3s, shoot outs, short-handed goals, penalty shots), winning the MacNaughton Cup for the first time. How cool was it to say, “Bemidji State University Beavers were the No. 1 seed?” It was a stellar year to be a BSU Beaver hockey fan!
I was eager to go to hockey games on Friday and Saturday nights; I know there were very few Saturdays and Sundays, after the hockey games, that I went to work feeling out of sorts because they lost. Even with spring and summer soon to be upon us and all the enjoyable summer activities we will be able to do once more, I can’t wait until October gets here and the BSU hockey season starts again! Thank you BSU Beavers -- it was magical!
Sally Duzan
Bemidji