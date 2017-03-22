LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Candidate thanks supporters, Ward 4

Door knocking is physically fatiguing but heartwarming. I enjoyed talking with so many people.

One of my friends said the wind took my yard sign and it could not be found. If someone finds one of my green yard signs littering the ground, please pick it up and dispose of it properly. Thank you.

Please Ward 4 residents, be sure to vote for either Mr. Pleml or Mr. Lehmann on May 2 (or by absentee ballot).

Thanks again, my friends and neighbors.