This is one reason I live outside Bemidji city limits in another county because of the waste of money and materials the City Council feel is necessary to beautify and identify this city.

How many people will see this arch with the location?

Could we not have used the money for the food shelf or animal shelter? What about putting any possible funds toward a YMCA for children and adults?

If the past elections taught us anything, it is to start being informed and proactive in the government, straight down to your local City Council agendas.