Well, for starters I will ask. How many of us have seen our property taxes go down in real dollars over the years? Yes an occasional property tax may be reduced but, sooner or later, the rate (the percent) goes up and we find ourselves with ever increasing taxes. I have never, ever seen the requests for tax funds decline. Just ask any city councilor. I don't buy that argument.

Mr. Mathews also states that other cities (St. Cloud, Mankato, Duluth, et. al.) impose hospitality taxes and we should be on a "par" with them, whatever that means. Are we on a par with them when it comes to city costs per taxpayer, being that nearly 50 percent of our properties in Bemidji are tax exempt? Are we on a par with them in population, on a par with them with admissions fees to various events at the centers, on a par with their hospitality industry profit margins, or on a par with their hospitality industry when it comes to actual numbers of people attending center events?

Where are the answers?

Don't get me wrong. I think Sanford Center has been an asset to the community, but I am not at all convinced that the hospitality industry should shoulder all the costs or even some until there is no other alternative. And, as for an alternative I would propose that those who attend the events should foot the bill. Last year, I think the Sanford Center deficit was around $320,000 and attendance was about 132,000. So, why not have the attendees make up the difference. That would mean about an additional $2.50 per those in attendance. Any study been done on that proposition? Perhaps we should charge more for advertising space, or more for premium suites, or more for keeping the name Sanford on the center, or add a small fee for premium parking spaces, or paying bonuses to the people who operate the center if they increase their attendance quotas, or, or, or. . . Get my point?