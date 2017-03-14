LETTER TO THE EDITOR: BHS bands put on ‘outstanding’ performance
I attended the Minnesota Music Educators Mid-Winter Conference in February in Minneapolis and had the opportunity to hear the Bemidji High School Symphonic Winds, A Cappella Choir and Symphony Orchestra perform. The concert was outstanding.
The conference is a showcase for the best teaching and performing in the state, and it was remarkable to experience such fine music making from all three ensembles. Thank you to all who foster a learning environment that produces such talent. Teachers at every age level, family support, administrative support and community support are each critical components of the process.
Leigh Wakefield
Associate professor of Music at Concordia College, Moorhead