LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ward 4 needs an experienced leader

The citizens of Ward 4 should also recognize the detriment of the election timeliness and what it will cause if we prolong even longer. We must not extend the polls into May. We need a council member elected Tuesday. We need to give one candidate at least 51 percent of the vote.

We need a Ward 4 council member to hit the ground running. We need an experienced, proven, community-minded council member that isn’t afraid to stand up for the needs of our city businesses and our families.

I am shocked to read the Vision, Mission, and Core Values Statements on our city website. The words “city businesses” and “families” are not even used, or the true intent of these words is not expressed clearly.

I do know “family” is important to Richard Lehmann. My wife and I have known Richard and Bernie Lehmann for 15 years. A true friend, outstanding neighbor, a great welder to fix my snowplow, a trusted fellow to babysit our three children in emergencies, and the willingness to feed our beloved dog, Captain Augustus McCrae when we are away. Richard Lehmann is a great “neighbor.”

Don’t forget that Richard Lehmann as Bemidji mayor, for 10 years, provided leadership for the South Shore Redevelopment. As a family minded man, his leadership helped create and implement the masterplan for the renovation of Diamond Point Park. A park my family enjoys to visit each summer. He believes in our quality of life and adding value to enhance this for our families.

In closing, Richard Lehmann does not need a crash course in “City of Bemidji 101.” We do not have time to wait for the traditional learning curve of a new council member. We must elect an experienced Ward 4 council member now. I believe it is in the best interest of Bemidji to elect Richard Lehmann for City Ward 4 on Tuesday.

James Dodds

Bemidji