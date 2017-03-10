I believe that Bemidji is at a very exciting time in our history. We have a unique and diverse group of people in this community and in Ward 4 who are informed and engaged. What a tremendous asset that is. As a growing community, we also have our share of challenges. As I've had the

opportunity to speak with many of you, I've heard a couple of issues come up repeatedly. First, the need to eliminate property tax funded subsidies of the Sanford Center. Second, the need to ensure that the processes, rules and regulations, such as those overseen by the Joint Planning Board, that govern building, growth, and development in our city need to be based on common sense and applied uniformly. I agree with both of these sentiments.

We need to create public policy that encourages good paying jobs to locate in our community. We also need to stop charging property owners in the city of Bemidji to fund the Sanford Center. If I am fortunate enough to earn the trust of the citizens of Ward 4, I promise to work on these issues. I also promise to listen to the needs and concerns of the citizens and to be accessible to you.

James Ravnikar

Bemidji