Letter to the Editor: Reroute the pipeline away from Headwaters country
We are concerned about the proposed route of the new pipeline through the Mississippi Headwaters country. The pipeline, if built, will cross a number of wetlands and rivers in our tourist region: the Mississippi near its source, the Crow Wing River and Pine River, just to name a few. These rivers and lakes through which they flow are our "bread and butter" and our heritage.
We are supporters of pipelines for transporting oil. However, the most important consideration in pipeline construction is, we believe, the route that it takes.
Reroute the proposed pipeline through less-sensitive, more accessible areas of the state of Minnesota.