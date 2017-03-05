Letter to the Editor: Border-crossing story missed the point

Although you do your best to link President Trump to their misfortune, it was the Obama administration who denied their refugee claim and ordered them deported. Did you attempt to find out why Obama did this? There must have been a good reason why Obama did it as he was obviously supportive of illegal immigrants.

If Prime Minister Trudeau wants to "embrace refugees" and says "the Canadians will welcome you," why is he letting refugees walk through waist deep snow and freeze trying to enter Canada?

No one has to stop at American customs going into Manitoba, so why not simply drive to Canadian customs, get out of the car and step into Canada (takes about 10 seconds)?

Your article appears to be written to undercut American law (and, of course, Trump but not Obama) and support illegal immigrants. How about we make sure Americans have jobs, food and a place to live before we take care of illegal immigrants?