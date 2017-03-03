What more can be said about honoring the moral obligation of taking care of veterans? Services delayed are services denied. What more impetus do we need to energize the state of Minnesota, our Legislature and governor to appropriate monies to design/build and deliver the next continuum-of-care veterans home to Beltrami County/Bemidji with a full complement of physical, mental and residential housing services to the 28,000-plus underserved or unserved veterans and their families found to be residing in the geographic vastness of northern/northwestern Minnesota; two, three or four hours distant from pre-existing Minnesota veterans home facilities?

Joe Vene

Vene is a U.S. Army veteran and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 7 and a member of Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 and a former Beltrami County commissioner.