What a privilege it was, not only to meet the citizens but also to serve with the most amazing law enforcement family ever.

My career was cut five years short due to a cancer-related permanent injury, but I can currently say I am cancer free!

I want to take this time to let you know that a career in law enforcement was a great decision that I made at age 19. My career was never uneventful. It was filled with adventures including, fear, anger, disappointment, sadness, laughter and disbelief. (A few coffee/donut breaks, too!)

My career was very fulfilling knowing that I did my best protecting and serving our community and making it home to my family after each shift.

All officers are people, sons/daughters, brothers/sisters, husbands/wives and mothers/fathers who have the same goal—protect and serve their community and go home to hug their family after every shift. Please support your local and all other law enforcement, we do our best with what we are given to work with.

I sincerely want to thank my son Cody and daughter Courtney for sharing me with others and always forgiving me for missing special events because of my work. I am proud of you both!

I also want to thank my parents for raising me with great mortals and supporting my choice of career. Also helping me raising my children when work called.

To my husband, Donny, for stepping into an already made family and dealing with my complaints, children and odd hours through my career and marrying me anyway.

Finally to all my partners, my brothers and sisters, for keeping me safe, having my back, keeping me sane and making every day the best career anyone could have chosen. Love you all more than you will ever know.

Thank you again Beltrami County.