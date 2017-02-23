LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The world is changing, so must we

True, all of us are here as a result of immigration. I am a second-generation American citizen and my wife a first-generation American citizen. Our predecessors arrived here and entered after vetting that included health, criminal background and other appropriate measures. They then went on to satisfy the requirements that all immigrants were expected to meet, taking classes and abiding by the rules and laws relative to this endeavor.

I applaud the newly seated Somali state representative for her pursuit of the American Dream. I do not believe that she and others like her should be mentioned in the same breath as those illegal immigrants who immigrated without meeting the laws of this country. Most Americans welcome those who enter this country legally and accept their responsibilities as American citizens. But to my point, American citizens, no matter their origin, should not be part of any discussion about illegals. That is demeaning and hurtful to them and those who support them.

The former president stated, “This is a nation of laws.” If we actually believe this, then any discussion to change these must be done with consideration to national security, human resource infrastructure and kindness.

As a nation and world, we are faced with issues that require common sense and civil discussion. The world has changed and so must we.

Charles Smith

Bemidji