    Letter to the Editor: BHS bands are class acts

    By BONNIE SWANSON Today at 8:00 a.m.

    Congratulations to music students of Bemidji High School for their outstanding performance at the Minnesota Music Educators Association conference on Feb. 17. It was a class act from the beginning with Superintendent Dr. Jim Hess greeting the audience as they entered the hall. The Symphonic Winds, A Cappella Choir and Symphony Orchestra presented outstanding performances displaying mature musicality and excellent preparation.

    Congratulations to directors Derek Wickum, Christopher Fettig, and Seth Freundschuh and the entire music staff of the Bemidji Public Schools. Thank you Bemidji for supporting music in

    your schools.

