Letter to the Editor: Let's learn from one another and respect differences
A Dec. 11 Letter to the Editor stated "Our world is dependent on petroleum."
The author was absolutely correct, and this statement should be a call to action for all of us. Our energy, transportation and agricultural infrastructures are based upon a finite resource. We need to figure out how to transition, and the sooner, the better, as fossil fuels have resulted in negative impacts and tremendous risk on our quality of life and the interconnected web upon which we depend. There is no perfect solution to facilitate the transition, but we can certainly do better. We can certainly increase conservation, efficiency, and renewable energy projects. We can certainly work to change our default settings, and not allow more fossil fuel infrastructure to become established. We can certainly teach youth the sacredness of Mother Earth.
Do we have a "right" to do whatever we want to the land? Or do we have a "responsibility" to protect Mother Earth and consider future generations? Do we have a "right" to clean air and water? Or do we have a "responsibility" to protect these gifts for all of life? These are two very different ways of framing our role on this planet. One will lead us down a soft, lush, green path; the other will cut our feet as we walk on charred cinders.
I truly respect attempts at public communication and engagement from fossil fuel companies, but those attempts should not come from a place of white privilege in our community. Meetings should come from a place of humility, deep listening, and a regard for differences in communication styles. Meetings should have a deep respect for the elders and the youth.
Many sense a growing divide among good people. We have more in common than we do differences. Let's make Bemidji be a model for this country on how we can respect and learn about each other's differences and see those differences as assets instead of liabilities. I encourage you all to meet up with a friend, read books, and look up a Facebook feed of someone with a different political ideology. If you wonder about something, ask out of true inquiry rather than judgment. You will probably learn that their life experiences have led them to their values, and your experiences are very different. Differences are beautiful. We can do this.