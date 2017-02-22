Do we have a "right" to do whatever we want to the land? Or do we have a "responsibility" to protect Mother Earth and consider future generations? Do we have a "right" to clean air and water? Or do we have a "responsibility" to protect these gifts for all of life? These are two very different ways of framing our role on this planet. One will lead us down a soft, lush, green path; the other will cut our feet as we walk on charred cinders.

I truly respect attempts at public communication and engagement from fossil fuel companies, but those attempts should not come from a place of white privilege in our community. Meetings should come from a place of humility, deep listening, and a regard for differences in communication styles. Meetings should have a deep respect for the elders and the youth.

Many sense a growing divide among good people. We have more in common than we do differences. Let's make Bemidji be a model for this country on how we can respect and learn about each other's differences and see those differences as assets instead of liabilities. I encourage you all to meet up with a friend, read books, and look up a Facebook feed of someone with a different political ideology. If you wonder about something, ask out of true inquiry rather than judgment. You will probably learn that their life experiences have led them to their values, and your experiences are very different. Differences are beautiful. We can do this.