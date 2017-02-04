First, the Unites States has a greater rate of abortions than any country on earth. This is including those liberal, socialist bastions of western Europe.

Second, making abortion illegal does not reduce the rate of abortions. Whoa, what? Historical data will show that, where abortions are illegal, they do not stop. They only become much more dangerous.

So, how do other countries keep their abortion rates low? Not by criminalizing them, but through family planning. For a very long time, Planned Parenthood has provided just that type of education. Their work has absolutely reduced the rate for abortions in the U.S. If the assault on Planned Parenthood continues, the rates of abortion will absolutely rise. For a very long time — centuries actually — the teen pregnancy rate has remained very stable. That changed only recently. During the “Abstinence Only” policies of the Bush Administration, the reduction of sexual education led to an increase in teenage pregnancies. In the last eight years, teen pregnancy rates (and abortions) dropped significantly. Why? Planning. The data over the years has been crystal clear: If you want to lower the abortion rate, put a clinic near a high school. If you want to lower the abortion rate, put access to long-term contraceptives near a high school. If you want to lower the abortion rate, put a Planned Parenthood near a high school. Isn’t this something we can all agree on?

So, whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, whether you are conservative, liberal, or confused. Whether you are a Vikings fan or, God forbid, a slave to the Packers, please write or call your legislator and ask them to continue good, honest, family planning programs and service — in order to keep lowering the rate of abortion.